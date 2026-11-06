Eldridge Shines As Canada Leans On Newcomers In Opening Win

Up front, Tremblay and Serdachny's lines were the drivers of Canada's attack. Canada's second line centered by Caitlin Kraemer, and flanked by Laura Stacey and Emma Maltais were the least noticeable of the bunch. When Sarah Fillier returns to the lineup, Canada will have significantly more options, whether it's to put Fillier in place of Maltais, or dropped Daryl Watts from the top line where she was often the odd-woman out with Tremblay and Eldridge carrying the play. Canada's forward lines certainly generated chances, but head coach Kori Cheverie, who recorded her first career win behind the bench at Worlds, will likely make minor adjustments to squeeze even more out of the group.