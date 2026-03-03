Erica Reider Among Veterans Eyeing PWHL After Multiple Seasons In Europe, And An Olympic Attempt In Cycling

"As a league, I think the PWHL has far surpassed expectations and has generated an incredible amount of support and interest in women's hockey," Reider said. "I think they have done a great job promoting a league that showcases an elite product, one that is worth investing in. As for the opportunity to play in the league, it is a privilege. Having played professionally in Sweden for five years, it is welcomed opportunity to have the chance to return to North America and play in front of family and friends."