Erica Reider Among Veterans Eyeing PWHL After Multiple Seasons In Europe, And An Olympic Attempt In Cycling

Erica Reider has spent five seasons in Europe playing in the SDHL. Now the 29-year-old veteran is among those looking to capitalize off another PWHL expansion to grab a spot in the league.

Erica Reider has spent the past five seasons building her reputation as one of the top two-way defenders in Europe. She's become a stalwart on the blueline with Lulea in the SDHL.

Next season however, the 29-year-old Saskatchewan product has her sights set on a PWHL roster spot as she plans to declare for the 2026 PWHL Draft.

"As a league, I think the PWHL has far surpassed expectations and has generated an incredible amount of support and interest in women's hockey," Reider said. "I think they have done a great job promoting a league that showcases an elite product, one that is worth investing in. As for the opportunity to play in the league, it is a privilege. Having played professionally in Sweden for five years, it is welcomed opportunity to have the chance to return to North America and play in front of family and friends."

Reider, a former captain for the University of Manitoba women's team, actually stepped away from hockey following the 2021-2022 season for year to pursue an Olympic team spot in track cycling. Reider took part in Canada's RBC Training Ground where she was identified for the sport. She trained for two years but eventually fell just short of an Olympic bid.

One she returned to hockey, Reider quickly regained her reputation as a physical defender who can join the play utilizing her speed. With her cycling dreams behind her, Reider has her hockey dreams back on track, which she hopes will soon include cracking a PWHL roster.

Erica Reider highlights

"My personal goals for next season include earning a roster spot on a PWHL team and subsequently being an impact player in whatever capacity is needed," Reider said. "I am eager to learn from the best in the world and I am very good at playing my role."

Before the PWHL Draft, Reider, who has 18 points in 32 games this season with Lulea, is still looking to win an SDHL crown. Then, her focus will turn solely to the PWHL, and looking to earn a spot in the best women's hockey league on the planet.

