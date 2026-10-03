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Finland Comes Out Victorious On Home Women's Euro Hockey Tour Stop

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Ian Kennedy
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Oct 3, 2026 5:36 PM

Finland, powered by their PWHL stars, won their Lahti stop on the Women's Euro Hockey Tour beating Sweden in the decisive game. Switzerland beat Czechia to finish third.

The second stop of the Women's Euro Hockey Tour in Lahti, Finland is in the books with the host Finns taking top spot. They beat Sweden in a decisive final game, while Switzerland beat Czechia to finish third.

Swiss Hold Off Offensively Starved Czechia

Czechia outshot Switzerland 42-11 but couldn't hold on for a win in their final game of the Women's Euro Hockey Tour in Lahti. Switzerland's Andrea Brändli, who will play in the PWHL with Detroit this season, made 40 saves in the 3-2 overtime win for the Swiss, while Klara Peslarova continued to struggle in Czechia's crease making only eight saves.

After playing two scorless periods, Czechia got out to a 2-0 lead in the third snapping their eight period scoreless drought that included being shutout by Sweden and Finland earlier in the event. Ellen Jarabkova broke the deadlock with New York Sirens forward Kristyna Kaltounkova assisting. Just over a minute later, Tereza Vanisova extended Czechia's lead with Barbora Jurickova asssiting.

With their goaltender pulled with less than four minutes remaining in the game however, Switzerland mounted a comeback with goals from Rahel Enzler and Sinja Leeman to tie the game. Enzler assisted on the tying goal as well. 

After a scoreless overtime frame, the teams went to a shootout where the only player to capitalize was Switzerland's Leoni Balzer, lifting the Swiss to the win.

Finland Wins Tournament Beating Sweden

The host Finns beat Sweden 6-1 in a decisive final game giving the Finns a home tournament win.

Minnesota Frost draft pick Viivi Vainikka opened the scoring early in the first with Noora Tulus, and Seattle Torrent signee Emma Nuutinen assisting. Later in the frame Montreal Victoire first rounder Petra Nieminen doubled Finland's lead on the powerplay with New York Sirens forward Elisa Holopainen, and veteran defender Jenni Hiirikoski picking up helpers.

Early in the second, Holopainen scored her own power play goal with Boston Fleet forward Susanna Tapani, and Hiirikoski assisting. Just over a minute later Tapani scored another power play goal with Hiirikoski picking up her third assist of the game, and Nieminen also adding a helper.

After taking a penalty of their own, Finland scored less than a minute after their fourth goal of the game with Nuutinen scoring shorthanded with helpers going to Vainikka, and PWHL Hamilton first round pick Nelli Laitinen.

Before the second ended, Sweden finally broke through with New York Sirens blueliner Maja Nylen Persson scoring an unassisted goal. 

In the third however, Finland continued to control the game with Tapani scoring her second goal of the game with Holopainen and Nieminen assisting to finish the scoring.

Ottawa Charge netminder Sanni Ahola made 17 saves in the win, while Sweden's Emma Soderberg took the loss stopping 33 of 39 shots faced.

Petra NieminenElisa HolopainenJenni HiirikoskiSusanna TapaniWomen's Euro Hockey TourEmma Nuutinen
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