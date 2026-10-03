Finland Comes Out Victorious On Home Women's Euro Hockey Tour Stop

Mika Kylmäniemi / FIHA
Oct 3, 2026 5:36 PM
Finland, powered by their PWHL stars, won their Lahti stop on the Women's Euro Hockey Tour beating Sweden in the decisive game. Switzerland beat Czechia to finish third.
Petra Nieminen•Elisa Holopainen•Jenni Hiirikoski•Susanna Tapani•Women's Euro Hockey Tour•Emma Nuutinen
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