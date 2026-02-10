Finland Gets First Win Over Switzerland As They Begin To Find Their Legs

Finland earned their first win at the 2026 women's Olympic hockey tournament beating Switzerland 3-1. It was a positive showing for a roster ravaged early in the games by norovirus.
After a slow start to the 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament hampered by a norovirus outbreak that caused their opening game against Canada to be postponed, Finland got their first win of the tournament beating Switzerland 2-1 on what should have been their final preliminary round game.
Finland outshot Switzerland 31-15 in the game with Sanni Ahola returning to Finland's crease, and Saskia Maurer back in net for Switzerlad.
After a scoreless first period where both netminders made key saves, Viivi Vainikka opened the scoring for Finland 3:33 in to the second period going five hole on Maurer off a Sanni Vanhanen feed.
It was Finland's first goal of the tournament after being shutout by Czechia and USA.
Julia Liikala extended Finland's lead later in the frame taking a centering pass from Jennina Nylund. While Switzerland was largely outplayed in the game, they pulled within a single goal near the end of the middle frame as Alina Muller scored a shorthanded marker for the Swiss.
But Switzerland immediately lost the momentum gained from that goal as Sanni Vanhanen scored a power play marker on the same special teams opportunity only 35 seconds later.
With Finland's win, they could finish second in Group A with a regulation win over Canada, or third with an overtime or shootout win. A loss of any kind for Finland will result in them finishing fourth and again facing Switzerland in the quarterfinals.