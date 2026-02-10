Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Finland Gets First Win Over Switzerland As They Begin To Find Their Legs

Finland earned their first win at the 2026 women's Olympic hockey tournament beating Switzerland 3-1. It was a positive showing for a roster ravaged early in the games by norovirus.

After a slow start to the 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament hampered by a norovirus outbreak that caused their opening game against Canada to be postponed, Finland got their first win of the tournament beating Switzerland 2-1 on what should have been their final preliminary round game.

Finland outshot Switzerland 31-15 in the game with Sanni Ahola returning to Finland's crease, and Saskia Maurer back in net for Switzerlad.

After a scoreless first period where both netminders made key saves, Viivi Vainikka opened the scoring for Finland 3:33 in to the second period going five hole on Maurer off a Sanni Vanhanen feed.

It was Finland's first goal of the tournament after being shutout by Czechia and USA.

Julia Liikala extended Finland's lead later in the frame taking a centering pass from Jennina Nylund. While Switzerland was largely outplayed in the game, they pulled within a single goal near the end of the middle frame as Alina Muller scored a shorthanded marker for the Swiss.

But Switzerland immediately lost the momentum gained from that goal as Sanni Vanhanen scored a power play marker on the same special teams opportunity only 35 seconds later.

With Finland's win, they could finish second in Group A with a regulation win over Canada, or third with an overtime or shootout win. A loss of any kind for Finland will result in them finishing fourth and again facing Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

Nelli Laitinen highlights.
