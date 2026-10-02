Finland, Sweden Stay Undefeated Setting Up A Decisive Final Day Of The Women's Euro Hockey Tour In Lahti
Sweden and Finland remain undefeated in the Lahti leg of the Women's Euro Hockey Tour setting up a final day match up with a title on the line.
Finland beat Switzerland and Sweden beat Czechia, swapping results from the previous day. It sends the Scandinavian neighbors to the final day of the Women's Euro Hockey Tour in Lahti, Finland undefeated with a tournament win on the line.
On the opening day, Finland shutout Czechia 2-0. Czechia was shutout again on the second day of competition, this time 5-0 by Sweden. Sweden also handed Switzerland an identical 5-0 loss to open the event, while Finland held on for a tighter 2-1 win over the Swiss on day two.
Sweden Looks Sound On Both Sides Of The Puck
Lisa Jonsson had a 15-save shutout to open the event for Sweden, which Emma Soderberg followed with a 32-save shutout in game two. Sweden entered as the lowest ranked nation internationally of the four teams in attendance, but left the first two days of competition looking anything but that.
Offensively, Sweden continued to get contributions from up and down their lineup as well. PWHL Las Vegas draft pick Josefin Bouveng scored a pair of third period goals for Sweden just over two minutes apart against Czechia to ice the game. Her goals put the final nail in the coffin on Czechia netminder Klara Peslarova's night as she was pulled after allowing five goals on 18 shots. Also scoring for Sweden in their 5-0 win over Czechia were Hanna Thuvik, Michelle Lowenhielm, and Ebba Hedqvist. Thuvik and Hedqvist also added helpers in the game.
Finland Leans On PWHL Standouts
Finland has a growing number of PWHL players on their roster, and the impact is beginning to form. Only 31 seconds into the game, New York Sirens' second round pick Elisa Holopainen scored the game's opening goal, with Boston Fleet forward Susanna Tapani, and Farjestad defender Krista Parkonnen assisting.
Five minutes later New York Sirens defender Nicole Vallario evened the score for Switzerland getting one by Ottawa Charge netminder Sanni Ahola, who took to the crease for the second straight game for Finland.
Keeping to the quick starts, Holopainen scored her second to give Finland back their lead only 13 seconds into the second period, with Tapani assisting again, and this time Brynas blueliner Oona Koukkula also assisting.
Finland continued pouring it on with Seattle Torrent forward Emma Nuutinen scoring her first of the tournament, followed by Montreal Victoire forward Michelle Karvinen adding her own to make it 4-1. Minnesota Frost draft pick Viivi Vainikka picked up a helper on Nuutinen's goal.
Ottawa Charge netminder Sanni Ahola made 13 saves in the win, while Las Vegas goalie Saskia Maurer stopped 37 of the 41 shots she faced.