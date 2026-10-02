Finland, Sweden Stay Undefeated Setting Up A Decisive Final Day Of The Women's Euro Hockey Tour In Lahti

Offensively, Sweden continued to get contributions from up and down their lineup as well. PWHL Las Vegas draft pick Josefin Bouveng scored a pair of third period goals for Sweden just over two minutes apart against Czechia to ice the game. Her goals put the final nail in the coffin on Czechia netminder Klara Peslarova's night as she was pulled after allowing five goals on 18 shots. Also scoring for Sweden in their 5-0 win over Czechia were Hanna Thuvik, Michelle Lowenhielm, and Ebba Hedqvist. Thuvik and Hedqvist also added helpers in the game.