Five Players Canada Should Be Considering For Their Olympic Roster

There's no denying that Canada has lost ground to the United States when it comes the development of elite women's hockey players. In the early years of the PWHL, American players have dominated the draft, and in 2026, players from the USA could sweep most of the opening round with Caroline Harvey, Laila Edwards, Abbey Murphy, and Tessa Janecke expected to sweep the opening half of the first round.

USA's young stars continue to get better, USA Hockey's identification, evaluation, and development programs continue to help players take significant steps forward through the U-18 national team, NCAA, Collegiate Select, and national team steams.

Canada has continued to roll back a veteran roster ushering in few new faces, and fewer young faces than Team USA who annually has a roster filled with college players challenging for gold.

While it hasn't fully caught up to Canada, yet, USA's time looks to be approaching where they might take the lions share of gold.

Canada's recent college players have included Danielle Serdachny, Julia Gosling, Nicole Gosling, Eve Gascon, and Chloe Primerano.

Gascon and Primerano joined the national team in 2025 with Primerano being an upcoming example of a player that Canada helped fast track to their national program, and a sign that Canada could be looking at new talent.

While they've continued to overlook some professionals, like PWHL Vancouver forward Michela Cava, who could help the roster, it's Canada's youth who could infuse energy, skill, and a newfound competitive drive to support the program's veterans. The same can be said for past participants like Nicole Gosling who won gold with Canada in 2024, and Ashton Bell who was not invited to Canada's Olympic orientation camp despite winning gold at both the World Championships and Olympics and playing a style Canada needs. Kendall Cooper is another blueliner that Canada could and should look at as a younger pro, but she's likely not on their radar for this Olympic cycle unless she blows expectations out of the water in the PWHL. Up front, Anne Cherkowski's absence from the orientation camp was a bit surprising, as was Jenna Buglioni, but either could still get a Rivalry Series invite.

Here's a look at five young players playing collegiate hockey Canada should be considering for their Olympic roster.

Chloe Primerano, University of Minnesota

Already a member of Canada's national team at the last World Championships, Primerano is in tough competition for a roster spot at the most important international competition in the sport. She factors in somewhere behind Renata Fast, Erin Ambrose, and Ella Shelton in a group of returnees with Claire Thompson, Sophie Jaques, Jocelyne Larocque, and Micah Zandee-Hart. That's already eight defenders, with Kati Tabin and Nicole Gosling in the mix as well. Primerano's biggest challenge will be showing she can play a physical shutdown role, as Canada has lacked the speed and competitiveness against USA's young forwards in recent years. She knows their top group well from the WCHA, and looks like she could be a difference maker...now.

Caitlin Kraemer, Minnesota-Duluth

The gap between Kraemer and Team Canada's existing fourth line is nearly nonexistent. What she lacks in experience, she can make up for in many ways. Canada's fourth line has been propelled by young players like Serdachny and Julia Gosling in recent years as one of the most noticeable groups that can help shift momentum. Kraemer is crucial to Canada's future, and bringing her in for the Olympics feels right. Canada might just go back to their same formula which will result in a coin toss against USA, but they should consider a few new ingredients. It's more likely Kraemer is in the pool for the experience, but if she makes the team, it would surprise no one.

Jocelyn Amos, Ohio State

Leaving Amos on the outside looking in is a mistake for Canada. She's a player who belonged at Canada's national orientation camp because in four years, it's hard to imagine she's not a Team Canada regular. Captaining Canada's national development team for back-to-back years, Amos is a 200-foot-player, that's for sure, but she's far more than that. Some fans continue to underplay her offense, making illogical comparisons to more defensively minded players like Blayre Turnbull. Yes, she might compete in a similar way to a hardnosed forward like Turnbull, but her collegiate numbers are in a different stratosphere. She was the top scoring Canadian in NCAA hockey last season and only Canadian in the top 10 in national scoring, sitting just below seven members of USA's national team. She knows what it takes to win, and is another player who can add a different element to Canada's bottom six.

Eve Gascon, Minnesota-Duluth

Considering Canada only brough Gascon, Ann-Renee Desbiens, and Emerance Maschmeyer to their Olympic orientation camp, it looks like Canada is relatively set on their netminders. Gascon goes head-to-head with WCHA rival Ava McNaughton of Team USA for the best goalie in the nation, and she continues to get better. It's not only easy to make the case for Gascon being on Team Canada, but also for her to compete with Maschmeyer for Canada's backup starts. With the injury history of Maschmeyer and Desbiens last season, Gascon may have more on her plate come February.

Issy Wunder, Princeton

Perhaps this pick will confuse some given 2024-25 Princeton teammates Sarah Paul and Mackenzie Alexander were part of Canada's national development team and Wunder was omitted from even that roster. Canada has a tendency to avoid players that did not come through their U-18 program, but it's one they need to abandon, quickly. Alexander can score in bundles, and Paul is one of the most pure goal scores in college hockey, but Wunder has assets and attributes that set her apart...not to mention the fact Wunder outproduced both last year and continues to get better. At 5-foot-11, the big forward would add size for Canada, something that's becoming a mismatch with USA. USA has three defenders who stand 5-foot-11 or more, and that number could go up if Rory Guilday reclaims her roster spot. Wunder would be a welcomed boost to Canada's attack.

Other names to watch: Sara Manness, Stryker Zablocki, Claire Murdoch, Mackenzie Alexander, Emma Pais, Sarah Paul, Eloise Caron.