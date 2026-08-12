Five Players To Watch On Canada's National Development Team
Canada is working to rebuild their national team with veterans injured and on the downside of their international careers. It all starts with their national development team which is loaded with potential. Here's five players to watch on Canada's national development team against USA.
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