Five Players To Watch On Canada's National Development Team

When you think of prototypical Canadian national team members, Abby Stonehouse fits so much of what the program has built in players like Blayre Turnbull or Emily Clark. She's a two-way physical presence who combines speed, sandpaper, and a growing ability to finish. With Penn State losing a large group of players to the PWHL this season, she'll step into an offensive role, but brings so much more to the ice. When Canada is looking for a third line player to make them harder to play against, and who can keep up with USA's best in a checking role, Stonehouse is one who could get that call.