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Five Players To Watch On Canada's National Development Team

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Ian Kennedy
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Updated Aug 12, 2026, 16:56

Canada is working to rebuild their national team with veterans injured and on the downside of their international careers. It all starts with their national development team which is loaded with potential. Here's five players to watch on Canada's national development team against USA.

There are multiple tiers in the discussion of Canada's National Development team roster. 

First, there are the players who are expected to come in and dominate. At this point, Chloe Primerano, Eve Gascon, and Caitlin Kraemer are expected to be shift in and shift out difference makers. The impact needs to be there from this trio, and that comes with some pressure this time around. Jocelyn Amos is as close to being in this conversation as it gets.

There's also a group of players who, after rookie NCAA seasons, are set to show what they can do for an encore. This group is electrifying, and one of the most promising cohorts of prospects, whether it is Stryker Zablocki, Sara Manness, Kate Manness, or Maxine Cimeroni. Zablocki enters as the rookie winner of Hockey East Player of the Year, and Sara Manness as the rookie winner of ECAC Player of the Year and co-national Rookie of the Year.

And then there's the incoming players who have yet to touch collegiate ice in Hayley McDonald, Rosalie Tremblay, and Rosalie Breton. McDonald and Tremblay will see a lot of each other next season in the WCHA with Ohio State and Wisconsin respectively.

Between all of those, are talented players at every position who are moving at different trajectories, but all with the same goal in mind. That goal is to eventually earn a spot on Canada's national team, and catch the eyes of PWHL scouts.

In whichever tier they fall, here are five members of Canada's national development team to keep an eye on.

Claire Murdoch, UConn

Back for a third go-round, Murdoch finished last season red hot in Hockey East. She sees the ice as well as anyone and is a playmaker who makes those around her better. There will always be a need for that for Canada, especially with some of the goal scoring talents they have in the pipeline. After being around this event multiple times, Murdoch could be a player who steps forward as a visible leader for Canada.

Claire Murdoch highlightsmoreVideos

Kate Manness, Clarkson

There is so much talk about Sara Manness and the importance she could play in Canada's future, but there should be more about her twin sister Kate Manness. A defender, Manness was an ECAC All-Star as a rookie, and finished 7th nationally in scoring by defenders. Four of the players ahead of her will be in the PWHL next season.

Makayla Watson, Quinnipiac

Canada's blueline isn't their strength, but Watson brings experience and two way acumen. She had an element of risk in her game the last two seasons, but settled in as a more stable two-way defender this season. She's beginning to project similar to PWHL first round pick Sara Swiderski with eventual national team potential, and as a true pro prospect.

Abby Stonehouse, Penn State

When you think of prototypical Canadian national team members, Abby Stonehouse fits so much of what the program has built in players like Blayre Turnbull or Emily Clark. She's a two-way physical presence who combines speed, sandpaper, and a growing ability to finish. With Penn State losing a large group of players to the PWHL this season, she'll step into an offensive role, but brings so much more to the ice. When Canada is looking for a third line player to make them harder to play against, and who can keep up with USA's best in a checking role, Stonehouse is one who could get that call. 

Hayley McDonald, Ohio State

Last year it was Manness and Zablocki who became instant stars and household names in Canada's women's hockey world. This year, it's former U-18 national team captain Hayley McDonald who will suit up for Ohio State as an NCAA rookie this season. She put up nine points in six games with the U-18 national team last year, and captained RINK Academy. She's physically capable of being in this mix already, but watching how quickly she adapts to face the best in the NCAA will be a sign of what's to come with OSU.

Kate MannessHayley McDonaldAbby StonehouseClaire MurdochHockey CanadaMakayla Watson
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