France Announces Women's Olympic Ice Hockey Roster

France was the first of ten nations competing in the women's hockey tournament at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games to formally announce their roster.

"The team we've assembled is the best possible team, both on and off the ice, to achieve our goal of reaching the quarterfinals," said head coach Grégory Tarlé in a translated news release.

"The group has been building itself up since 2022 with this Olympic Games objective in mind. Through this journey towards the Olympics, we've also gained the experience of playing high-stakes matches together. It's a strong group where everyone knows their role and place, and beyond our differences, we unite around a shared passion and objective. The depth of the group will be its strength, its desire to persevere and pursue its dream of success. We'll need to play to our strengths to achieve our goal of reaching the quarterfinals, which is a significant challenge but reflects where we are: we've already been ranked 9th in the world, and we need to break into the top 8."

In net, France will rely on Canadian import Alice Philbert between the pipes. Philbert, who currently plays in the EWHL with Italy's EV Bozen, is an alumni of Concordia University where she won a U Sports national championship in 2022.

France will also bring Margaux Mameri and Violette Pianel-Couriaut to round out their crease.

On the blueline, France named Lea Berger, Gabrielle De Serres, Sophie Leclerc, Marie-Pierre Pelissou, Lucie Quartro, Lea Villiot, and Elina Zilliox.

There forward group will include veterans such as Chloe Aurard-Bushee, Lore Baudrit, Estelle Duvin, and Clara Rozier, as well as NCAA standouts Jade Barbirati, Manon le Scodan, and Julia Mesplede. Rounding out France's forward group will be Clemence Boudinest, Elle Duvinse, Hana Galbrun, Margot Huot-Marchand, Emma Nonnenmacher, Anais Peyne-Dingival, and Anae Simon.