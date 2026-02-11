France's 2030 Olympic Women's Hockey Roster Could Tap Talented Quebec Pool

This group will have the opportunity to move to France to gain their eligibility by living and competing in the nation, and get into World Championship competition with France prior to 2030. NCAA players like Méghane Duchesne-Chalifoux, Laurence Frenette, Alexia Moreau, Stephanie Bourque, Alice Sauriol, or Naomi Boucher, or U Sports stars like Emilie Lussier, Gabrielle Santerre, Emilie Lavoie, Sandrine Chouinard, Zoé Thibault, Jessymaude Drapeau, or Maelle Laplante. Any of this group would benefit France's national competitiveness, and the list is significantly longer than this group alone.