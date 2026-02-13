France Takes Home Positives Despite Finishing Last At 2026 Olympic Women's Hockey Tournament

France finished 10th out of 10 teams at the 2026 Olympics, but for the nation, there were still many positives, and many firsts in what will soon be back-to-back Olympic appearances for the French.
France was appearing at the Winter Olympics in women's ice hockey for the first time. This despite the nation being one of the first on record to compete internationally, spanning back to the 1930s.
They not only competed, but they got the first Olympic goal in national team history from Gabrielle de Serres, and in their final game took Germany to overtime before eventually falling 2-1. De Serres scored twice in the tournament, with captain Lore Baudrit and veteran Estelle Duvin scoring the others.
"Overall, the result is quite positive because we held our own against every nation, even if the defeats are frustrating," said head coach Grégory Tarlé in a translated release. "We'll have to build on this for the future."
That future is another positive for France. They gained the experience of competing at the Winter Olympics in Milan, which they'll get to apply in 2030 when France hosts the Olympics.