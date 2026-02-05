From 2010 To Present Day: Marie-Philip Poulin And Her Olympic Beginnings In Vancouver

One of the first three players to sign with the new PWHL Montreal team back in 2023, Poulin has served as captain since the puck first dropped on the team now known as the Victoire. She leads all-time team scoring with 34 goals and 27 assists for 61 points in 62 games. Even though she missed three games in the inaugural 2023-24 season, she finished tied for second in scoring with national teammate Sarah Nurse, and in the 2024-25 season she was named the Billie Jean King Most Valuable Player, PWHL Forward of the Year, and earned the PWHL Top Goal Scorer Award with 19.