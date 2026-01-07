Germany Names 2026 Olympic Women’s Hockey Roster

The German Ice Hockey Federation has named their women's hockey roster for the 2026 Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy.

“Many of our players have worked consistently for years and given their all to be at the Olympics," said head coach Jeff MacLeod in a translated news release. "They have grown both as individuals and as a team through these challenges. For the Milan Olympics, we have assembled a group of athletes who have already competed in many tournaments together, and some young players who have proven themselves in recent training camps. We are confident in ourselves as a unit and are looking forward to the Olympic ice hockey tournament with great anticipation.”

Germany has not played at the Winter Olympic in women's hockey since 2014. The return is significant for the nation.

“After twelve years, our women are returning to the Olympic stage," said Christian Kunast, a German ice hockey board member. "This is a significant moment for German ice hockey. This team has worked hard to earn their place. For all the players, their first Olympic appearance fulfills a long-held dream. We are proud to be part of this group and will support the team with all our strength. We want to present women's ice hockey in the best possible light on this grand stage.”

In net, Sandra Abstreiter is Germany’s anchor and she’s showed well in limited starts this season for the PWHL’s Montreal Victoire. Backing up Abstreiter will be Lisa Hemmerle, and Chiara Schultz.

On the back end, the return of Nina Jobst-Smith to the Vancouver Goldeneyes lineup following a long injury absence is welcomed for both her PWHL team and Germany. Daria Gleißner is back as the nation’s longest standing national team veteran. Rounding out Germany’s blueline are Carina Strobel, Ronja Hark, Hanna Hoppe, Tara Schmitz, Charlott Schaffrath, and Hanna Weichenhein.

Up front Boston Fleet forward Laura Kluge will be the focal point. NCAA twins Luisa Welcke and Lilli Welcke are back, as are veterans Emily Nix, Franziska Feldmeier, and Nicola Hadraschek-Eisenschmid. Also up front will be Celina Haider, Mathilda Heine, Svenja Voigt, Nina Christof, Jule Schiefer, and Anne Bartsch.



