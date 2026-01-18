Germany Wins Division 1A World Championships Earning Promotion

Germany earned promotion to the top division of the U-18 World Championships. They'll replace Finland who was relegated.
Germany will advance to the top division of the U-18 women's World Championships in 2027 after finishing atop the Division 1A tournament winning gold this week in Italy.
After falling to France 2-1 in overtime in the opening game of the tournament, Germany went undefeated winning their remaining games in regulation. Germany beat Denmark 2-1, Italy 5-1, and Norway 2-0 to top the tournament.
The backbone of Germany's roster at the tournament was goaltender Tara Bach who posted a 21-save shutout Norway in the final game of the round robin event. Bach finished the tournament with a .947 save percentage, 0.99 GAA, and one shutout.
Alexandra Boico finished atop Germany's scorers at the event recording three goals and five points in five games followed by Charleen Poindl who notched three goals and four points in five games.
Japan finished second in the tournament.
Germany will move up to the top division of the World Championships with Canada, USA, Sweden, Czechia, Switzerland, Slovakia, and Hungary next season.