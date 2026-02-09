Germany Wins Overtime Thriller Over France To Keep Hopes Alive

Germany could have punched their ticket to the quarterfinals, but settled for an overtime win to keep their hopes alive over France.
Germany had the chance to secure their spot in the quarterfinals but will now need to wait to see the result of Sweden and Japan's final game of the preliminary round.
Germany pulled off a 2-1 overtime win over France to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive, but couldn't punch their own ticket. They now sit with five points. Should Japan win in regulation, they would finish the tournament with six points and eliminate Germany. If Japan cannot win in regulation against first place Sweden, Germany will advance.
In the opening period of Germany's win, veteran Laura Kluge scored a one-timer to give Germany a 1-0 lead.
After a scoreless second period, Estelle Duvin tied the game taking a pass from Manon le Scodan net front and going five-hole on Sandra Abstreiter to tie the game at 1-1.
In overtime, twins Luisa and Lilli Welcke took to the ice with Vancouver Goldeneyes defender Nina Jobst-Smith. Lilli Welcke found the puck and put it to Jobst-Smith in the high slot who cleanly beat French netminder Alice Philbert.
Philbert was spectacular for France in the loss stopping 45 shots.