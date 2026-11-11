Harvey And Jungäker Leading Worlds In Scoring, And Leading The Charge Of The World's Next Star Blueliners

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2026 11:05 AM
Caroline Harvey and Mira Jungäker are two of the world's top defenders, and neither has touched a skate to PWHL ice yet. They sit 1-2 in World Championship scoring, and along with Chloe Primerano, represent the next generation of elite two-way women's hockey blueliners.
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