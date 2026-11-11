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Harvey And Jungäker Leading Worlds In Scoring, And Leading The Charge Of The World's Next Star Blueliners

Harvey And Jungäker Leading Worlds In Scoring, And Leading The Charge Of The World's Next Star Blueliners

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Ian Kennedy
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Nov 11, 2026 11:05 AM

Caroline Harvey and Mira Jungäker are two of the world's top defenders, and neither has touched a skate to PWHL ice yet. They sit 1-2 in World Championship scoring, and along with Chloe Primerano, represent the next generation of elite two-way women's hockey blueliners.

Caroline Harvey and Mira Jungäker sit 1-2 in scoring at the women's IIHF World Championships in Denmark. The elite defenders have yet to step foot on professional ice in their careers, but are already considered among the best blueliners in the world.

They also represent an elite wave of two-way defenders making their way up the ranks, a group that also includes Canada's Chloe Primerano.

Harvey took over as USA's all-time leading scorer among defenders at the World Championships this week, passing Hall of Famer Angela Ruggiero in four fewer tournaments and 14 fewer games. 

At only 21, Jungäker is already second overall in all-time scoring among Swedish defenders, and has entered the top 10 all-time overall among Swedish players in World Championship scoring. Jungäker still has a ways to go to catch Gunilla Andersson for Sweden's all-time defensive scoring lead, but her scoring rate is increasing rapidly, and she's still played six fewer tournament's than the Swedish Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Andersson.

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Both players represent modern defenders who combine mobility, with puck carrying prowess, and an ability to produce not only from the blueline, but on the rush.

Through three games at the 2026 World Championships, Harvey has three goals and nine points to lead the tournament. Sitting directly behind her in scoring is Jungäker, who has seven assists in three games.

Jungäker is in her junior season with Ohio State where she currently leads the nation in scoring by defenders with 19 points in 10 games. Her points per game rate sits third overall in the NCAA. The top scoring defender in the NCAA last season was Caroline Harvey, then a senior with Wisconsin. 

Harvey was USA Hockey's woen's player of the year in 2026, while Jungäker was Sweden's.

They represent the next generation of truly elite blueliners heading to the PWHL, where Harvey will debut this season as a member of the Vancouver Goldneyes after being selected first overall in the 2026 Draft.

When it comes to the 2028 PWHL Draft, Jungäker alongside Chloe Primerano, who is still only 19, will be top five picks. Both are already PWHL-ready, and could step into any top four in the league. With two more seasons to prepare before they join the PWHL, both will be dominant, as Harvey is expected to be this season.

Mira JungakerCaroline HarveyChloe Primerano
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