Hungary Announces Women's National Team For U-18 World Championships In Nova Scotia

After 12 years outside the IIHF's U-18 top group, Hungary is back and ready for the event in Sydney and Membertou, Nova Scotia.

Hungary recently announced their 25 player roster for the event.

"It's always a difficult decision to select a squad, and this time was no different. We were able to work with many talented players," said national coach Zoltán Fodor in a translated news release.

"There were younger players who were able to introduce themselves during the season and played skillfully. Small details made the difference in the end, but we consider that this is the strongest, most compact 25-man squad right now."

14 players are returning to the roster that earned promotion to the top division. Hungary will arrive in Canada on December 20 to play preparation matches against Toronto Metropolitan University and Team Slovakia. Hungary opens their tournament January 10 playing Sweden, before facing Canada January 12 and Switzerland January 13 to round out group play.

Looking At Hungary's Roster

Hungary will return two of their three goaltenders from the roster that earned promotion including starter Noémi Zoé Takács who is entering her fourth and final U-18 World Championship with Hungary along with Csenge Csordás and newcomer Emma Majoros.

On the blueline Bonita Szabó, Bíborka Simon, Lili Hajdu, Lorina Haraszt, Kata Schneider, and Luca Faragó are all returnees. Hajdu will be the backbone of the blueline having represented Hungary's senior national team at the Olympic qualifiers and World Championships over the last year, and again this season at multiple Four Nation events. Lorina Haraszt also played for Hungary's senior team at the 2025 Worlds. Hungary's blueline will be rounded out by young newcomers Liza Görbe and Rebeka Gyula.

Up front Réka Hiezl will be a player to watch in the tournament. She's Hungary's best player, and one of their top threats on the senior national team as well. This season she's honing her skills with Shattuck St. Mary's where she has 32 goals and 61 points in only 29 games. The Quinnipiac commit is considered one of the top 2009 born players in the tournament. She'll be joined by fellow senior national team players Petra Polónyi and Krisztina Weiler who are also playing in North America, where Weiler will stay as a member of Lindenwood University at the NCAA level.

Other returnees to Hungary's forward group include Boróka Bátyi, Dóra Bereczki, and Lara Sághy. The rest of their forward group is new this season. It's a group that includes Réka Kerkovits, Diána Magyar, Dóra Máhr, Szonja Szalai, Helga Tamás, Blanka Temesi, Szonja Vass, and Hanna Zsobrák.