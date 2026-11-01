"I Don't Just Play For Denmark Now, I Play For The Future Denmark" Says Emma-Sofie Nordström

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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CA Hill Photo / SLU
CA Hill Photo / SLU
Nov 1, 2026 12:11 PMPublished Nov 1, 2026 12:11 PM
Emma-Sofie Nordström, a Danish netminder, was drafted 54th overall by PWHL Hamilton. She's poised to make league history and blaze a trail for young girls back home in Denmark to follow, now and in the future.
Wednesday, June 17, 2026: For so many women, it's a date that marks the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication, while also marking the beginning of a new chapter in their careers in the PWHL.
For goaltender Emma-Sofie Nordström, the date carried extra significance; when PWHL Hamilton called her name, she became the first Danish-born player drafted into the league.
Nordström, born in Herning, Denmark, seemed destined to pursue hockey.
"My mom was pregnant with me when she was playing hockey, so I played hockey before I was even born," she said.
Her mother, Birgitte Mohrsen Nordström, played for the Danish national ice hockey team in the late 1990s and 2000s, while her father, Peter Nordström, was a goaltender in top Swedish and Danish leagues in the 1990s and 2000s. The hockey connections don't end there. Her family tree, particularly on her mother's side, includes uncles, cousins and brothers who all play and coach, as well as a familiar name to hockey fans: fellow netminder Frederik Andersen.
"Growing up, I didn't think about it too much because it was just normal for me," Nordström said. "So being at family functions, talking about hockey or watching a million hockey games a weekend because everybody's playing was normal. But now looking back at it and knowing that this isn't the case for everyone, I would definitely say that I enjoyed it so much."
Having so many connections within the sport has given Nordström experience, knowledge, and support to lean on, along with a clear sense of independence and what she needed to work on to develop both on and off the ice. Nordström was never forced to pursue hockey despite her extensive family tree. She pursued the sport because she wanted to.
Nordström's early days in hockey mirror those of many women in the sport: there were no girls' teams, so she grew up playing on boys' teams, which made the transition to the national program challenging.
"Being on the senior national team at 15 years old, that was something that was also hard for me to understand," Nordström said. "The differences between men's and women's hockey in terms of development and growth, and just the number of people and players you have playing men's versus women's hockey."
Those early experiences with the program highlighted where the sport was on the women's side at the time. When Nordström made the U18 team for the first time, she wasn't even originally at the camp, only getting the call after a goalie was injured.
"My mom was the goalie coach, and she was like, 'If we need to practice, my daughter is at home, she's not doing anything.' So I ended up coming there, and they were like, 'Oh my God, she can save a puck. That's great, so you're coming to Worlds with us."
And she's remained an important part of the Danish team ever since, backstopping the program in four World Championships, two at the highest level and two at the Division I "A" Group, as well as the 2022 Beijing Olympic team.
Denmark is preparing to host the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championships in Herning, Nordström's hometown, and in Esbjerg from November 6 to 16. The tournament will feature Canada, USA, Czechia, Finland, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Japan, and Denmark and marks the country's return to the top division for the first time since 2022.
"We have been working towards this day for a long time, and now we can really feel it getting closer. Herning and Esbjerg are facing some unforgettable days of world-class ice hockey, and I am really looking forward to getting the tournament started," said Frank Hyldgaard, tournament director, in a translated statement.
This is an important step forward not only for the program and women's hockey within the country, but also for the many players who proudly wear the country's colours internationally.
"I think over the years, it's changed a lot, what it means to me and what it represents," Nordström said. "When I played U18, it was a big, grand thing and I was so proud to wear the jersey, but I don't really think I understood what it meant to me until a couple of years ago. I realized that when I pull the jersey over my head, I don't just play for Denmark now, I play for the future Denmark and making sure that young girls have someone, a female, to look up to."
After the tournament, Nordström will then head to Hamilton, where she'll attend her first PWHL training camp and have a chance to continue writing history for herself and Denmark. And every day, as she always has, she'll remain focused on being a positive role model for the next generation of young girls back home, inspiring them to pursue a life in hockey and helping build a stronger national program at all levels.
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