"I Don't Just Play For Denmark Now, I Play For The Future Denmark" Says Emma-Sofie Nordström

"I think over the years, it's changed a lot, what it means to me and what it represents," Nordström said. "When I played U18, it was a big, grand thing and I was so proud to wear the jersey, but I don't really think I understood what it meant to me until a couple of years ago. I realized that when I pull the jersey over my head, I don't just play for Denmark now, I play for the future Denmark and making sure that young girls have someone, a female, to look up to."