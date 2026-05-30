IIHF Adds Women's Division IV World Championships With Iran, India, Singapore, And Belarus

"The return of the junior men's team, as well as the admission of both women's teams to the World Championships, is, first and foremost, recognition of the talent and hard work of our athletes, and a tribute to the enormous amount of work the Federation and the National Olympic Committee of Belarus have accomplished to expeditiously reintegrate our teams into the global sports community...We will do everything possible to return all Belarusian teams to the international arena as quickly as possible."