IIHF Faces Global Push Back And Disappointment Following Reinstatement Of Russian Hockey Teams

Russia's reinstatement will cause logistical issues for the IIHF and host nations by forcing the IIHF to relegate previously qualified nations to make room for Russia, or expand their international pools. The women's World Championship, which opens in less than one week in Denmark will be the first event where the IIHF will need to make a decision. France has earned promotion for the 2027 event already, but the 2026 tournament was set to feature only one nation being relegated. Now however, two nations will need to lose their place in the top group, or the IIHF could decide to not relegate any nations and expand the top division of women's competition to 12 teams next season.