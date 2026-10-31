IIHF Faces Global Push Back And Disappointment Following Reinstatement Of Russian Hockey Teams

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Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 31, 2026 3:34 PMPublished Oct 31, 2026 3:34 PM
Nations across the globe have responded with disappointment and disagreement at a recent decision to immediately reinstate Russia to international hockey competition. Nations believe the risk to safety both for participants and citizens remains too great.
Nations across the globe are expressing their disappointment and disagreement with a recent Court of Arbitration (CAS) for Sport decision ordering the immediately reinstatement of Russian national teams into IIHF competitions.
European nations responded immediately with unanimous push back on the ruling.
"We are extremely disappointed with the CAS decision. We in Swedish ice hockey have not changed our opinion on this issue. Our position is that Russia cannot participate in international championships in the current situation. It is a line that we have pursued in international forums, and we have stood behind the IIHF's decision before each season," Swedish Ice Hockey Association chairman Anders Larsson said in a translated statement . "Now CAS has made a different decision, which, as I said, we are extremely disappointed with."
“Our position remains unchanged: We reject the return of Russian national teams to international ice hockey tournaments," said German Ice Hockey Federation chair Frank H. Lutz in a translated statement. "As an IIHF member, we have clearly and unequivocally stated this both to the IIHF Council and in the hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)."
Germany finds itself in a unique situation as the next host of the 2027 IIHF World Championships, which they believe alters the safety of citizens, participants, and their nation, if Russia is allowed to attend.
"The ruling fundamentally alters the situation for the 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Germany. Allowing Russia to participate would have significant security, political, and economic consequences for us as hosts," said Lutz. "We are now evaluating the ruling together with the IIHF and will provide information on the next steps.”
Canada is the first nation that will be tested. They are set to host the World Junior Championships beginning in late December. While Hockey Canada itself was not among the first nations to release a statement, and did not condemn the decision with the same fervency of European nations, Canadian representatives did.
“Canada maintains, as it has since 2022, that Russia should not be represented in international sport competitions while Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable full-scale invasion against Ukraine continues,” said Canada’s Secretary of State for Sport, Adam van Koeverden.
“Canada will maintain restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes at events hosted in Canada that receive funding from the Government of Canada and explore further options to ensure that the Russian government is held accountable."
That sentiment was echoed multiple times that Canada would continue to restrict participation of Russian athletes at federally funded events. Hockey Canada annually receives millions of dollars from the Canadian government, meaning these restrictions could apply to the World Junior Championships, although Hockey Canada and the Canadian government's stance and willingness to uphold their statements will only be tested as the tournament, slated to be held in Alberta, approaches.
USA Hockey is the only nation among the top seven federations in the world in women's hockey or men's hockey not to issue a statement regarding Russia's participation in international competition, and their attacks against Ukraine.
Meanwhile the rest of those nations, and others involved in upcoming international play expressed consensus regarding the risks Russia brings to other nations after ignoring Ukraine's sovereignty through their attacks and war against the nation. Russia was also shown to have actively interfered with the 2016 United States presidential election, and continues to pose a geopolitical threat.
"The current position of Czech Hockey does not change with the CAS decision. We do not agree with Russia's participation in IIHF tournaments during the war aggression in Ukraine," said Czechia's general secretary Jan Černý.
"The decision is incomprehensible in its entirety," said Finnish Ice Hockey Federation chairman Heikki Hietanen. "The Finnish Ice Hockey Federation strongly condemns Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and in our opinion, there are no conditions for Russia or Belarus to participate in international ice hockey activities in the current situation."
"Our view that Russia should be banned from all international competitions for as long as the war in Ukraine continues remains unchanged and is in line with the views of both the IIHF and NIF. The fact that CAS does not accept the legal arguments underlying Russia's ban does not change NIHF's view on this matter," Norway's federation wrote.
"We previously made our position clear regarding the return of Russian national teams to international tournaments within the IIHF. Our position has not changed during the proceedings. We find the decision surprising and incomprehensible. The Ice Hockey Federation strongly condemns the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, and in our opinion, in the current situation, there are no conditions for the participation of Russia or Belarus in international ice hockey activities," Ice Hockey Netherlands chairman Danny Micola von Fürstenrecht said in a statement.
Russia's reinstatement will cause logistical issues for the IIHF and host nations by forcing the IIHF to relegate previously qualified nations to make room for Russia, or expand their international pools. The women's World Championship, which opens in less than one week in Denmark will be the first event where the IIHF will need to make a decision. France has earned promotion for the 2027 event already, but the 2026 tournament was set to feature only one nation being relegated. Now however, two nations will need to lose their place in the top group, or the IIHF could decide to not relegate any nations and expand the top division of women's competition to 12 teams next season.
Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2022 and has since killed more than 100,000 Ukrainians, including tens of thousands of civilians in their attacks.
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