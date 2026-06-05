IIHF Unveils Six Finalists For 2025-26 IIHF Female Player of the Year Award

The IIHF has unveiled the six finalists for the IIHF Female Player of the Year Award, a list that includes four members of the PWHL and two collegians, a group coming primarily from the USA and Canada.
The IIHF Historical Committee has named six finalists for the 2025-26 IIHF Female Player of the Year Award.
The list includes three Americans, two Canadians, and one Swiss player, with four coming from the PWHL, and two from the NCAA.
Finalists for the 2025-26 Award include Ann-Renée Desbiens (Canada), Laila Edwards (USA), Caroline Harvey (USA), Taylor Heise (USA), Alina Müller (Switzerland), and Marie-Philip Poulin (Canada).
According to the IIHF, "The IIHF Female Player of the Year Award recognizes the player who best exemplifies exceptional skill, determination, team success, and sporting character both on and off the ice throughout the season."
To be eligible, players must have competed in both IIHF competition and in a top-level domestic league. The winner is selected annually through a vote by member of the international hockey community.
The award has been delivered three times, won by Hilary Knight (USA) in 2022-23, Natalie Spooner (CAN) in 2023-24, and last year by Marie-Philip Poulin (CAN).
Desbiens is a finalist for both the PWHL's MVP and Goaltender of the Year Awards and backstopped the Montreal Victoire to a Walter Cup title all while leading the PWHL in goals against average and save percentage. Internationally she won silver with Canada at the 2026 Olympics.
Edwards was an Olympic All-Star winning gold with Team USA, and also won an NCAA national championship with the University of Wisconsin. She's expected to be a top five pick in the upcoming 2026 PWHL Draft. This is the second time Edwards has been named a finalist for the award.
Caroline Harvey had a memorable season and is receiving her third nomination as a finalist for the award. Harvey was the Olympic MVP and Best Defender winning gold with Team USA. She was also the Patty Kazmaier Trophy winner as the NCAA's best player while winning a national title with the University of Wisconsin. Harvey is anticipated to become the first overall pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft.
Hiese is being nominated for the second time after winning gold with Team USA and finishing second in PWHL scoring for the Minnesota Frost.
Alina Muller is also a two-time nominee after finishing the season as the top European scorer in the PWHL, and playing a paramount role in leading Switzerland to an Olympic bronze medal. That effort included scoring the overtime winner for bronze.
Finally, Marie-Philip Poulin enters as the only player nominated during all four seasons of the Award's existence. She captained the Montreal Victoire to a Walter Cup title winning playoff MVP honors, and won silver with Canada at the 2026 Olympic Games.