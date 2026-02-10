Italy's Women's Hockey Success "Worth As Much As A Gold Medal In Another Sport" Says Federation President

"This is a huge satisfaction to be shared also with the Italian clubs, who have supported the national team with great willingness, sometimes even at the cost of sacrifice," said Gios. "The hope is that this result, achieved in an extremely prestigious Olympic context, will contribute to an ever-increasing understanding of how hockey is a sport of great value, capable of offering opportunities, emotions, and positive role models to girls as well, just as it does in the men's sector. A journey that demonstrates how investing in women's sport means investing in the future of the entire country. movement."