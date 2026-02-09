Italy Stuns Japan Qualifying For The Women's Hockey Quarterfinals

The hosts Italy beat longtime top division national program Japan 3-2 in preliminary round play, securing their spot in the quarterfinals.
Italy is not done with the 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament yet. The nation earned their first ever Olympic women's hockey win earlier in the tournament, and after beating heavily favored Japan 3-2 in preliminary round play, the nation has now met their primary goal of advancing to the Olympic quarterfinals.
The win gives Italy the edge in head-to-head match ups meaning that even if Japan wins their final game of the tournament against undefeated Sweden, they'll lose the tiebreaker to Italy.
The loss means Japan joins France as the two teams in the Olympic women's hockey tournament who will not advance.
In their game Monday, Matilde Fantin scored twice for her nation in the first period to give Italy a decisive lead. Fantin is a first year player at Penn State and is one of the top domestically born and trained players on Italy's roster. She led Italy in scoring at the 2025 World Championships helping the nation earn promotion to the Division 1A competition, and she's again leading Italy in Milano Cortina.
Japan did not quite however, as captain Rui Ukita scored her second of the tournament to pull Japan within one in the middle frame.
Only 37 seconds into the third period however, a collision between two Japanese players resulted in a breakaway chance for Kristin Della Rovere, who was stopped on her first attempt, but scored her own rebound.
With time winding down, Akane Shiga scored for Japan to give them hope, but Italy and netminder Gabriella Durante, who made 27 saves in the win, shut the door to secure the 3-2 win and a spot in the quarterfinals.