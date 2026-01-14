Jane Daley Scores Three Consecutive Hat Tricks At U-18 World Championships As Another American Star Is Born

Jane Daley has scored three straight hat tricks to open the U-18 women's World Championships for Team USA. She's a player to watch, and now only two goals shy of the single tournament record.
It seems like there's a never ending stream of talented American forwards climbing the ranks. Every year, USA's U-18 national team features skilled players set to jump to the NCAA, and begin their fight for national team, and now PWHL, attention.
In recent seasons that list has included Bella Fanale, Maggie Scannell, Joy Dunne, Laila Edwards, Tessa Janecke, and Kirsten Simms.
This season, the breakout star of the tournament has been USA's Jane Daley.
In her first three games at the U-18 World Championships in Nova Scotia, Canada, Daley scored three hat tricks, and added four assists for 13 points.
Daley is in her second U-18 World Championship tournament after recording four assists in six games last year. The 2009 born Mefield, Massachusetts product still has one season of eligibility remaining at the U-18 tournament.
Currently playing for Shattuck St. Mary's, Daley will join Ohio State in the NCAA in 2027-2028.
She wasn't alone in standout offensive performances from Team USA as Kylie Amelkovich had 11 points, and defenders Chyne Taylor and Maggie Averill each had nine points in three games.
USA coach Courtney Kennedy was pleased with how her team finished their preliminary round. They beat Slovakia 13-0, Czechia 9-1, and Finland 14-0 in round robin play.
“I thought we finished the preliminary round strong tonight,” said Kennedy. "We’re going to reset and make sure we’re focused and ready for the next game.”
While USA is focused and ready for their next game, their quarterfinals opponent will be circling Jane Daley as a player to watch.
If Daley scores again in what could be three more games, she would tie Caitlin Kraemer and Kendall Coyne Schofield for the second highest single-tournament goals total. Haley Skarupa has the highest single season total at the U-18 World Championships scoring 11 goals at the 2012 tournament.