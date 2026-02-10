Japan Eliminated, Sweden Finishes Olympic Preliminary Round Undefeated

Sweden shutout Japan to sweep through the preliminary round undefeated. Japan's loss officially eliminated the nation from the Olympic women's hockey tournament.
Sweden continued their dominance of Group B at the 2026 women's Olympic hockey tournament defeating Japan 4-0.
The win gave Sweden first place in Group B of the Olympic women's hockey event, ensuring they'll avoid facing the top two teams, likely, Canada or USA, from Group A in the quarterfinals. It also officially eliminated Japan from the tournament.
Japan and France failed to reach the quarterfinals, while Sweden, Italy, and Germany advanced.
In the opening frame of their game against Japan, Hanna Thuvik continued her strong tournament for Sweden scoring to open the game. Toronto Sceptres forward Sara Hjalmarsson added an assist.
The second period saw Josefin Bouveng, a top prospect for the 2026 PWHL Draft extend Sweden's lead to 2-0, and then assist on Mira Hallin's goal to make it 3-0 Sweden.
Finally, after Japan's captain Rui Ukita took a two-minute penalty for slashing to open the third, Hanna Olsson buried more insurance on the power play.
Swedish starter Ebba Svensson Traff made 20 saves for the shutout. Sweden outshot Japan 31-20 in the win.
Sweden will now await their opponent in the quarterfinals. Likely to be Switzerland, Czechia, or Finland, Sweden has legitimate hopes for an upset and the opportunity to play for a medal.
Italy and Germany face off today to decide who will finish second, and who will finish third in Group B.