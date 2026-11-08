Japan's International Women's Hockey Collapse Was Inevitable

While size and style are a factor, the lack of regular competition against top competition is perhaps the most significant detriment facing their national team. The majority of their players have not competed in the NCAA, let alone a professional league. In the last five years, Japan has watched several nations pass them by, and the list of nations ready to take their spot, who have altered their development models and are making considerable gains is growing. Among those nations are programs like Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, France, Italy, and Norway. With their win over Japan at the 2026 Worlds, Denmark, who entered the tournament two spots below Japan in the IIHF world rankings, could flip places with the Japanese as well.