Jennifer Gardiner: Half the Minutes, Different Role

At the 2025 World Championship, Gardiner’s usage reflected a significantly larger role. Across five tracked games, she logged 11:04, 14:15, 12:36 and 11:57 in preliminary and semifinal play before skating 16:00 in the gold medal game. That 16-minute mark in a championship setting is particularly notable, signaling the coaches' trust in the unit with Poulin and Stacey, the same combination she had in Montréal last season. Gardiner was second in scoring behind only Poulin at the World Championship (6 goals, 4 assists).