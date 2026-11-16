Keys To Gold: Canada And USA Out For Gold Again, But With Different Paths To Get There

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Allie Arrick
Allie Arrick
Nov 16, 2026 11:12 AMPublished Nov 16, 2026 11:12 AM
Canada and USA are set to meet with a gold medal on the line for the 24th time in women's World Championship history. A title is on the line, but both teams have different keys on their path to gold.
For the 24th time, Canada and USA are set to face-off for gold at the 2026 IIHF women's World Championships. It's the best rivalry in women's hockey, and despite USA's heavy advantage, anything can happen in a single game, as Canada demonstrated in their opening pre-tournament game.
It won't be easy for either team, as the reigning Olympic and World Championship gold medalists take on a rejuvenated Canadian roster.
Keys To Gold For Canada
Keep The Defence Defending
If Canada has any hope of winning gold, they'll need to keep USA's defenders defending. It sounds simple, but when it's a blueline that includes the tournament's leading scorer, Caroline Harvey (6 goals, 15 points), along with Laila Edwards (4 goals, 9 points), Haley Winn (2 goals, 8 points), and Megan Keller (1 goal, 4 points), it's a group you must respect. Canada will need to push this group hard on the forecheck, and not allow them to attack from the blueline when USA gets set up. Canada can have no lapses in their awareness backchecking either because USA attacks in waves. Canada needs to lean into a hard checking, relentless style. It may involve some risk as well to stretch the zone, but Canada has to find ways to keep USA's defenders defending, and on their heels instead of toes.
Desbiens Must Be Spectacular
Ann-Renée Desbiens can't simply be good, she must be spectacular for Canada. USA is going to threaten. They're going to force breaks, and get a power play. And when they do, Canada will need a stop. They'll need one of their best players to calm the storm and let them continue to play the free and forward pushing style they'll need to employ against USA. Canada needs their last line of defense to be their best.
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Tighten The Back End
It seems unorthodox at best to watch Canada run eight defenders consistently with almost no player getting significantly more than another. Renata Fast and Nicole Gosling remain Canada's best, and they'll need to take more shifts. Chloe Primerano has seen her time reduced as the tournament has gone on, and Sophie Jaques and Kati Tabin are next in line. Canada needs the six players they believe give them the best chance to win on the ice more often. Continuing to roll eight defenders has no benefit to this team, because there are defenders who have shown themselves to be a step above others on this roster.
Capitalize On The Power Play
If Canada gets a chance, which they will, they need to score with the player advantage. Sarah Fillier has been their driver since her return, but no matter who is on the ice, they need to cash in on their chances. USA plays a physical, often rule bending game, and it can either work in their advantage, or it can work in Canada's if they can use a power play that's been strong in this tournament.
Keys To Gold For USA
Stay Free As A Bird
Free Bird isn't just USA's goal song, it's how this team often plays. You can almost see Team USA having fun out there, whether it's their high flying offense, which is rife with creativity; or it's the extra stick, extra shove, in your face, trash talking layer they dispel at will. USA oozes confidence, and with it comes a free flowing style where they look confident that they can try anything. As long as USA stays free as a bird on the ice, they'll hear Free Bird play.
Let Depth Be Their Strength
Both Canada and USA have excellent depth, but USA has players on every line who can take over a shift. Taylor Fox has been incredible as a driver and playmaker, sitting second in tournament scoring behind Caroline Harvey. Their "second line" includes Hilary Knight, who leads the tournament in goals with seven, and sits third in scoring. Their "third line" is centered by Kelly Pannek, who last season set a PWHL single-season scoring record, and their "fourth line" is centered by Casey O'Brien, who sits fourth in tournament scoring...as a fourth liner. When USA lets their depth shine, it gives them new looks each shift, and keeps everyone going at 100% each shift.
Activate Everyone
USA's attack is so dangerous because it doesn't end with their forwards. Caroline Harvey, Laila Edwards, Megan Keller, and Haley Winn are as dangerous as any forward in this tournament. They can strike on the rush, as the trailer, diving in from the blueline, or from the point. Canada is going to do their best to mitigate USA's blueline, and keep them out of the attack, but this group can turn things up the ice and do damage very quickly.
Set The Scene Early
As with any underdog, the longer you let them hang around, the more dangerous they become. USA needs to strike first, and preferably early. If they can, this gold medal game may not be as much of a contest as fans are hoping for. They were slow out of the gate against Finland, and Finland had some very good looks. USA can't allow a better team like Canada to hang around.
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