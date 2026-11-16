Keys To Gold: Canada And USA Out For Gold Again, But With Different Paths To Get There

It seems unorthodox at best to watch Canada run eight defenders consistently with almost no player getting significantly more than another. Renata Fast and Nicole Gosling remain Canada's best, and they'll need to take more shifts. Chloe Primerano has seen her time reduced as the tournament has gone on, and Sophie Jaques and Kati Tabin are next in line. Canada needs the six players they believe give them the best chance to win on the ice more often. Continuing to roll eight defenders has no benefit to this team, because there are defenders who have shown themselves to be a step above others on this roster.