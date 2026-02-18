Keys To Gold: What Canada And USA Will Need For Women's Hockey Gold

The only thing that could get in the way of an American gold medal in the 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament is the Americans. Inexplicably the team lost their calm multiple times against Italy and Sweden in games where they were full in control. There were times when they didn't look like a calm and cool champion, but rather looked like they were a team that couldn't manage even the slightest instance that didn't go their way. If Canada were to score first, or USA took a few bad penalties, the pressure would be on to see how USA reacts. Bad penalties are another portion of this. Abbey Murphy is the one to watch here. She is a master of drawing penalties, but most know that she does it through diving and embellishment as often as hard and fast play. She ran Swedish netminder Emma Soderberg behind the net in the semifinals in a completely unnecessary play, and she's not the only player known for that type of action on Team USA, who also features Britta Curl (although Curl has controlled her game in Italy). Canada has the most effective power play thus far in the tournament, and that's something USA needs to not allow the Canadians to utilize. There's truly only one team that can beat the Americans in Milan, and it's themselves.