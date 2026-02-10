Kluge's Late Goal Lifts Germany To Second In Group B At Olympics

Laura Kluge scored with 1:29 remaining in the game to lift Germany to a 2-1 win over Italy, securing second place in the Group B standings at the close of the preliminary round of the 2026 Olympics.
With second place in Group B on the line for the winner, Germany and Italy played as even of a game as they come to close out their preliminary round play at the women's hockey tournament at the 2026 Olympics.
Boston Fleet forward Laura Kluge took over the tournament scoring lead notching a goal and an assist for Germany in their 2-1 win over host Italy. The two teams both fired 24 shots on net, and the score sat tied until 1:29 remaining in the game.
With time winding down, Laura Kluge scored the game winner for Germany with Vancouver Goldeneyes defender Nina Jobst-Smith assisting.
Kluge also assisted on Emily Nix's second period goal to tie the game after Italy broke the deadlock earlier in the frame.
The teams played a back and forth first period that saw chances at both ends, but Sandra Abstreiter and Gabriella Durante shut the door for Germany and Italy respectively.
Only 21 seconds into the second period, Justine Reyes broke the deadlock scoring for Italy.
It wasn't enough however, as Germany would score twice to earn the win.
Quarterfinals Coming Into View
With the 2-1 regulation win for Germany, they finish second in Group B, while Italy finished third in the Group. They'll await the result of Group A where the teams will face the top two teams in the tournament, likely USA and Canada.
Sweden finished first in Group B and will watch today's game between Finland and Switzerland to learn their quarterfinal opponent. A regulation win from Finland would mean Sweden will face Czechia. A regulation or overtime win by Switzerland would mean Sweden will face Switzerland.