Laila Edwards Set For More American Hockey History With Olympic Selection

Laila Edwards has already accumulated several firsts in her young career.

The University of Wisconsin forward became the first Black woman to represent USA at the IIHF World Championships in 2023 when she made the American women's hockey roster.

That year she also, through her own exceptional play, was named tournament MVP.

Since then, Edwards has continued her journey on USA's national team. It has included a shift following that 2023 honor from forward to play on the blueline where the 6-foot-2 star has landed herself squarely in USA's top four, including as a staple of their power play.

When she steps on the ice in Italy at the 2026 Olympics in Milano Cortina, Edwards will also become the first ever Black woman to represent the United States in hockey at the Olympic Games.

All of this before Edwards, who is a projected first round pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft, turns pro.

Edwards has not only been recognized through her various awards, but her American teammates also acknowledge her value as a player on the ice, and person off.

​“Laila’s such a bright star, she does everything right on and off the ice, and so it's really a privilege to be able to be one of her teammates and to see her grow,” said USA captain Hilary Knight at the final Rivalry Series stop of the season. “Obviously, been trying to keep an eye on the Badgers here and there throughout the season, and they’re having tremendous success there as well.”

Edwards was one of three representatives for USA Hockey on hand to participate in the live roster announcement on the TODAY Show, alongside NHLer Jack Hughes, and Paralympics star Declan Farmer.

USA will face Czechia on the opening day of competition on February 5, 2026.