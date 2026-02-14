Laura Fortino's Olympic Encore Was One To Remember

That however, is unlikely. What's more likely, is that the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, and Italy's historic performance that saw the nation's first Olympic women's hockey wins, and first quarterfinal berth, will be Fortino's final games, or close to them. It's believed Fortino, who was married in September, plans to continue coaching, and potentially start a family. It's possible that Fortino could represent Italy at the Division 1A World Championships in April to help them look for promotion to the top group. Even if she does, Fortino's playing career is now in its final chapter. With the coaching resume she's already amassed, it could however, be in the cards for Fortino to join the PWHL in another role in the future.