Ljungblom Leads Sweden Over Germany In Olympic Women's Hockey Opener

Sweden dominated the play throughout the game outshooting Germany by more than 2-1 in the game, finishing with a 37-16 decision. Sweden started 21-year-old netminder Ebba Svensson Traff surprising some by opting for the young netminder over Emma Soderberg in the crucial Group B opener. Svensson Traff made 15 saves in the win, while Abstreiter turned aside 33 in the loss.