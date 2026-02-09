Marie-Philip Poulin Leaves Canada's Second Olympic Game With Injury

Marie-Philip Poulin, nicknamed 'Captain Clutch', was forced from Canada's second game of the 2026 Olympic following a hard hit that left her visibly shook up.
Coming up the right boards, Czechia's Kristyna Kaltounkova dropped a shoulder into Poulin who connected hard with the boards and left Poulin crumpled on her hands and knees. The apparent injury looked to be a lower body issue as she struggled to put weight on her leg while leaving the ice.
Kaltounkova was assessed a two-minute penalty for an illegal hit on the play.
On the bench, Poulin was visibly labouring and attempted to take to the ice on the power play, but only lasted a few seconds before needing to leave the ice. Once she returned to the bench, Poulin was assisted down the tunnel to Canada's locker room with their medical staff.
Poulin returned to the bench smiling at the end of the first period but did not return to the ice.
Following intermission, Poulin did not return with Canada leaving the game for good.