Marie-Philip Poulin Sets All-Time Canadian Olympic Goal Scoring Record Passing Hayley Wickenheiser

Marie-Philip Poulin is now Canada's all-time Olympic goal scoring leader in women's hockey. Widely considered the greatest Canadian women's hockey player of all-time, Poulin scored her 19th career Olympic goal in Monday's semi-final to become the nation's all-time Olympic goal scoring leader.
After missing the final two games of the preliminary round, Poulin tied the mark in Canada's quarterfinal against Germany tallying a third period power play goal.
Monday, she broke a 0-0 tied with a bouncing shot from the high slot that beat Switzerland's Andrea Brandli to give Canada a 1-0 lead. Her goal moved Poulin passed Hayley Wickenheiser for Canada's all-time lead.
Later in the second period, Poulin found a rebound net front off a Daryl Watts shot and scored her second of the game, and 20th of her Olympic career.
Poulin also became one of only three Canadians to ever score at five Olympic Games when she scored this year, a group that includes only Hockey Hall of Famers Jayna Hefford and Wickenheiser.
Not only has Poulin scored the most goals in Canadian Olympic women's hockey history, but she's scored the biggest goals for Canada as well. Poulin scored the gold medal game winning goals at the 2010, 2014, and 2022 Olympics.