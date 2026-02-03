Meet Women's Hockey's Teenage Olympians

Sweden has four very strong teens at the tournament headlined by Ohio State's leading scorer Hilda Svensson (19). Svensson has evolved into one of the best in the sport at any level, and Sweden will need her to take a step forward from 'youth that can contribute' to 'team leader' this time around. She'll be joined by Ohio State teammate Jenna Raunio (19) on the blueline. She's got a strong shot, and has grown this season with the Buckeyes contributing offensively. There's still some points to smooth in her movements, but Raunio will be a cornerstone of Sweden's blueline for the next decade. Two players still in Sweden, Mira Hallin and Ebba Hedqvist will be asked to play more of a depth role, utilizing their speed and forecheck to disrupt opponents, kill penalties, and generate offensive chances through turnovers.