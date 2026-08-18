Molly Boyle's Rookie Season In The NCAA Was One For The Books

Molly Boyle skated in her first year of college hockey with Yale University in 2025–26, quickly garnered attention after putting together 13 goals and 23 assists in 33 games, earning ECAC Defender of the Year honors.
Molly Boyle’s rookie NCAA season was one for the books.
The defender, who skated in her first year of college hockey with Yale University in 2025–26, quickly garnered attention after putting together 13 goals and 23 assists in 33 games, placing her third on her team in scoring.
It was this effort that resulted in her collecting a plethora of titles in her first season, including ECAC Defender of the Year — an award last won by Boston Fleet rookie standout Haley Winn.
But the defender isn’t making this award about herself. Rather, she sees it as a reflection of her team’s strength in 2025–26, with their combined effort landing Yale at the top of the ECAC with an in-conference record of 16–6–0.
“I think it just shows what a great team we have,” she told The Hockey News during Team USA’s collegiate summer series against Canada. “Obviously there’s a ton of great people that we had this past year, and just being able to produce offensively, I think, came a lot from my teammates and them being able to set up certain plays.”
It was also a team effort, Boyle said, that helped them defensively succeed throughout the season as well. Yale finished with the second-lowest shots-against in the conference through 2025–26 with 889 — only three more than Clarkson University.
“We had a super strong D-zone, just being able to trust our teammates, which I think was super helpful.”
Despite Yale sustaining a 6–1 loss to Ohio State University en route to the 2026 NCAA Championship, Boyle highlighted how her rookie college season “was a great experience.” She was quick to shout-out her teammates and coaches, but also made note of how exciting it was to be able to switch her game from the USHS, where she’d played for four seasons, to the NCAA.
“Just getting to play at a high level [...] every day being able to be pressured by my teammates. Some great teammates to go against, and then I think just playing in the ECAC is a super high-level league, so every game, you never know what could happen. It’s just important to bring our best every day, which is a lot of fun.”
The switch-up from high-school hockey to college wasn’t one that required her game to adjust much, Boyle noted.
“The speed and physicality, and just being ready, obviously playing against older people. So just a little bit of a transition there. I feel like after a few weeks, I was able to get the hang of it.”
Boyle’s 2025–26 season was, of course, capped off with an appearance at Team USA’s development camp and collegiate summer series against Canada at the beginning of August. While the U.S. squads only ended up winning the third game of the three-part series, Boyle still made a fair impression as one of her team’s up-and-comers on the blueline — just ask head coach John Wroblewski.
“I think her development over this last just the week we’ve had here has been really impressive,” he said after Game 2 of the series in Richmond, BC. “There’s just certain areas of the game which we like to identify, where D are just expected to clean things up, and she really has done a supreme job of that.”
This was not the defender’s first time representing the U.S. internationally, however, as she joined Team USA at the 2023–24 U-18 World Junior Championship, putting up four assists in her country’s Gold-Medal win.
While representing the U.S. at the U-18 World Juniors, Boyle got to learn from none-other than highly-decorated American Olympian and current Frost assistant coach Brianna Decker. The six-time World Championship Gold-Medallist helped set the standard for Boyle and her U-18 team during that year — something the defender will take away from her time playing under Decker throughout her career.
“She brings a really important level of intensity. I think just being able to rely on a teammate like that, I think she kind of showed us what it means to represent our country, and just being able to show up every day and be proud to wear the jersey.”
From an international standpoint, the U.S. features a pretty stacked blueline. Fleet defenders Winn and Megan Keller, PWHL San Jose defenders Laila Edwards and Rory Guilday, Cayla Barnes (PWHL Detroit), Lee Stecklein (Minnesota Frost), and Caroline Harvey (Vancouver Goldeneyes) were the seven blueliners chosen to represent the U.S. at the 2026 Winter Olympics. While it may still be a ways away, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Boyle eventually join this group down the line.
“There’s some composure and some steadiness to her offensive zone presence, and defensively it seems like there’s a competitor and a kid that will remain detailed,” Wroblewski added. “She’s still very young in the system, and there’s a lot of players that she’s going to have to jump over to get a spot on the national team, but right now, we’re really happy with what she’s accomplished in the short-term.”
USA’s development camp and summer series wraps up what can be defined as a very notable year for Boyle. Nobody knows what the following years will have in store for the defender, but if this season was any indicator, the future will be nothing short of bold.