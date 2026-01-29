Much Has Been Said About USA, But Canada's Veterans Are Peaking At The Right Time

If there's one area of Canada's roster that hasn't really found its way, it's their blueline. Renata Fast, Erin Ambrose, and Jocelyne Larocque are all having what could easily be described as the worst seasons of their career, not just statistically, but in their all-around defensive play as well. None have scored in the PWHL this season. Each have been prone to giveaways, with Larocque's final PWHL performance, featuring a blatant giveaway leading directly to a goal against, harkening her giveaway that resulted in USA's overtime winner at Worlds. Ambrose looks to have lost a step this season, and is not playing with the confidence she had two seasons ago when she was named the PWHL Defender of the Year. Fast may be the most surprising, recording only three assists through 12 games after notching 22 points in 30 games last year for the Toronto Sceptres. Her typical puck moving game, where she has freely transported the puck and used her physicality to defend, has looked less decisive, and mired by decision making lapses this season. Ella Shelton has been steady with Toronto this season, but her transition to a new team hasn't gone as planned either as she's also on pace for career lows statistically.