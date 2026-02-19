Muller Plays Overtime Hero Lifting Switzerland To Olympic Bronze

Switzerland, on the back of superstar Alina Muller, won their second bronze medal ever at the Olympic Games with an overtime win.
Alina Muller scored Switzerland's first ever bronze medal winning goal when she was 15. Now 27, Alina Muller has done it again scoring the bronze medal winning overtime goal for the Swiss who beat Sweden 2-1 for Olympic women's hockey bronze.
After a scoreless first period, both teams traded opportunities in the second frame. Those chances included an Ivana Wey penalty shot for Sweden. She was awarded the opportunty after being hooked on a breakaway. Earlier in the tournament Wey scored twice for Switzerland in a shootout win over Czechia. Wey however, was denied by Ebba Svensson Traff who closed off on Wey's attempt to go five hole.
At the other end of the ice, Hilda Svensson found Mira Jungaker at the blueline. Jungaker found a lane through a double screen in front of Andrea Brandli and picked the top corner to give Sweden the 1-0 lead in the bronze medal game.
Before the frame was out however, Sinja Leeman stripped Hanna Olsson of the puck in front of Sweden's net creating a turnover. Alina Marti grabbed the loose puck and fed Leeman net front who beat Svensson Traff to tie the game at 1-1.
The game would stay tied through regulation with Sweden outshooting Switzerland 31-18 in regulation with Andrea Brandli for Switzerland and Ebba Svensson Traff for Sweden making key saves to keep their teams in the game.
Heading to overtime, both teams had point blank chances. In the final minute of overtime, Ivana Wey carried the puck before finding Alina Muller net front to went top shelf beating Ebba Svensson Traff and lifting her team to a win.
Andrea Brandli made 32 saves in net for the win, while Muller, who could be named tournament MVP for her breathtaking performance carried the Swiss to bronze. Muller also scored the lone goal in Switzerland's 1-0 win over Finland in the quarterfinals.
It's Switzerland's second ever Olympic women's hockey medal.