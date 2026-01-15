Nela Lopusanova Ties Kendall Coyne Schofield For All-Time U-18 Scoring Lead

Slovakia's Nela Lopusanova placed herself alongside Kendall Coyne Schofield tying the American national team and PWHL star for the all-time lead in U-18 World Championship scoring.
Lopusanova scored her sixth goal of the tournament in the second period of Slovakia's quarterfinal against Sweden to tie Kendall Coyne Schofield's totals of 33 points and 22 goals at the tournament.
Coyne Schofield did it in fewer games, recording her totals in 15 compared to Lopusanova's 19 games. Lopusanova however, did not have a powerhouse team surrounding her making her feat equally impressive.