"Never An Exhibition Game," Every Game Means Something Between Canada And USA

Hockey Canada Images / Heather Pollock
Oct 30, 2026 11:11 AM
When Canada and USA drop the puck, it's "never an exhibition game" for their women's national teams. The annual meetings, whether they're in international tournaments, or as tune up games on home soil are heated, and there's always something on the line for the players.
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