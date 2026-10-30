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"Never An Exhibition Game," Every Game Means Something Between Canada And USA

"Never An Exhibition Game," Every Game Means Something Between Canada And USA

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Ian Kennedy
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Oct 30, 2026 11:11 AM

When Canada and USA drop the puck, it's "never an exhibition game" for their women's national teams. The annual meetings, whether they're in international tournaments, or as tune up games on home soil are heated, and there's always something on the line for the players.

When Canada and USA's national women's hockey teams step on the ice, it always matters. Despite the fact their most recent contest was played as a pre-tournament warm up game in Windsor, Ontario, not in Denmark where the World Championships will take place in just over a week, "it's never an exhibition game" when Canada and USA face-off.

Those were the words from both sides of the ice, and border.

"It's never an exhibition game," said Renata Fast following Canada's 5-3 win. "They're the most fun games to play in. There's so much on the line. You're playing for your country and you're playing against your biggest rivals."

"So, it doesn't matter if you're playing in a community rink with no one in the stands or you're playing in a rink like this with people cheering for you, it feels like there's a lot on the line, and there's just such a strong history, and every game matters because it just allows you to build momentum," she added.

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Prior to Canada's 5-3 win on Wednesday evening in Windsor, Ontario, USA had won eight straight games against Canada spanning through the 2026 Olympics, a sweep of the Rivalry Series last year, and the 2025 World Championships. While USA head coach John Wroblewski knows this season's games are not technically being referred to as the Rivalry Series, he asserts there is no way to take the rivalry out of any game, exhibition or not, when it comes to Canada and the USA.

"A lot of interesting things to unpack for one rivalry game. I cannot call these games exhibition," he said following the loss. "Honestly, I'd love to say that was an exhibition game and let's move on, but the players don't treat it that way and it's just such an awesome event to be part of.  I can't tell you how cool it is. It's so intense down at ice level."

The intensity of Canada and USA's annual meetings features a back-and-forth both teams have become accustomed to. 

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"Massive Swings" In Momentum 

The intensity of their match ups, whether it's in tournament play, or an exhibition, can also feature rapid swings in momentum. A net front scuffle, big save, physical play, or goal can change the entire course of a game, where no lead is safe for either team no matter how strong their defensive lineup is.

"It was incredible intensity," said Wroblewski. "Every one of these games, I've said it before, I go in thinking it could go one way or it's just anytime a thought creeps in your head of how you think one of these rivalry games is going to go... it's got a life of its own every single time. I thought there was massive swings and intensity."

The biggest swings in the game came during the third period as USA stormed back to tie the game at 3-3, followed minutes later by a Sarah Fillier dagger. But those ups and downs are well known in the back and forth games between the nations.

The intensity is expected to continue Friday at USA hosts Canada in Plymouth, Michigan for both nation's final tune up ahead of the 2026 World Championships which begin November 6 in Denmark.

Renata FastJohn WroblewskiHockey CanadaUSA Hockey
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