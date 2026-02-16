Olympic Semifinal Preview: Do The Swiss Stand A Chance Against Canada?

Switzerland and Canada are set to drop the puck with a spot in the gold medal game on the line at the 2026 Olympics. While it seems impossible to believe Switzerland has a chance, they have already done what many thought impossible by advancing to the semifinals.
Andrea Brändli will be a hot commodity at the 2026 PWHL Draft. The veteran netminder who won a national title with Ohio State, and finished her NCAA career with Boston University, is the reigning SDHL Goaltender of the Year, is a former Swiss Ice Hockey Woman of the Year, and has already represented Switzerland at eight World Championships and three Olympic Games. Playing for Frolunda this season, she looks like a lock for making her SDHL Goaltender of the Year honor a back-to-back. She stopped all 40 shots she faced against Finland including a barrage of point blank opportunities in the dying minutes. Canada's netminding, quite frankly, has not been great at the Olympics. The Swiss have received nothing short of miraculous goaltending from both Andrea Brändli and Saskia Maurer. The longer Switzerland can keep Canada off the board the better their odds are. If Canada can solve Brändli early, it should be game over. A quick start for Canada will be paramount.
It's been a tournament and season to forget for almost the entirety of Canada's blueline. Watching one or two players struggle might be the norm, but collectively, it's been a challenging campaign for Ella Shelton, Renata Fast, Erin Ambrose, and Jocelyn Larocque. Add in missed coverage or defensive lapses from Sophie Jaques and to a lesser extent, Claire Thompson, and this group just hasn't looked good. In part, it's the system they're being asked to play, including their freedom to sink deep into the offensive zone and join rushes regardless of positioning. Against the Swiss, the main threat for Canada will be the unforced turnovers, and slow feet getting back to their positions after ill-advised rushes that will kill Canada. If Switzerland scores, it will almost certainly be a defensive breakdown and an opportunistic moment for the Swiss. In the preliminary round however, Alina Muller was able at times to walk through much of the Canadian roster. This team needs to play simple defense against the Swiss, keeping players in front of them, and dropping the flash and dash that just hasn't worked.
The Swiss are a nation who does not shy away from physical play, and is very willing to mix it up. Against Canada however, they can't. Similarly for Canada, if it's not an opportunistic break, the Swiss' best chance for a goal will come on their power play where they can load up with Muller, Lara Stalder, and Ivana Wey.
Canada's power play is the best in the tournament scoring on more than 41% of their opportunities. They scored two power play goals in the quarterfinals against Germany as well. With Caroline Ouellette guiding Canada's power play, the nation has consistently generated offense and scored, aside from their 5-0 shutout at the hands of Team USA.
Disciplined hockey will be key for both teams in this game.
For Canada, it's their last chance to work out their issues ahead of a rematch with USA, while for Switzerland, it's their chance to make history by advancing to the first gold medal game ever.