Olympic Women's Hockey Notebook: New Swedish Starter, Canadian Disadvantage, Italian Hopes

The age and health of Canada's roster were already concerns. Now however, Canada will face the added task of needing to turn around from games against USA and Finland to close out their round robin, and flip the page to quarterfinal competition with potentially only 24 hours rest. The rest of the competition, aside from the ill Finnish team that has had Norovirus rip through their roster, will all enjoy 3-4 days off after the round robin before elimination games begin. If Canada suffers an injury, or even has bumps and bruises, it could spell disaster for their hopes of upsetting Team USA later in the tournament. Or, it could give them extra pre-tournament prep time, and keep them sharp and from overthinking when it comes time for the win-or-go-home games. Time will tell.