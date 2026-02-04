Olympic Women’s Hockey Preview: Germany

Sandra Abstreiter, Laura Kluge, and Nina Jobst-Smith are three Germans currently playing in the PWHL, and they’ll help guide this roster in important moments. The intentional decision from Abstreiter and Kluge to take on depth roles in the PWHL to challenge themselves against the best in the world is a similar mindset to how Germany plays. Every member of this roster takes their role seriously, checks hard, plays responsibly on both sides of the puck, and it’s a style that translates across the globe. As important as Abstreiter is in net, Kluge is the heart and soul of this roster. Kluge plays like a pro and can change from the checking line role she’s handled professionally to a more wide open scoring like role seamlessly.