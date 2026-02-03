Olympic Women's Hockey Preview: Team Canada

Canada has a group of new faces, and some will be looked upon to be difference makers. Daryl Watts is unquestionably one of the most dynamic forwards on the planet sitting among all-time PWHL scoring leaders in her third season in the league. The former Patty Kazmaier winner is a magician with the puck, and Canada will watch for her speed and dynamic skills to emerge and challenge USA. Julia Gosling is another newcomer bringing her heavy game to the Olympics for the first time. Gosling sits among the top ten scorers in the PWHL flourishing after her move to Seattle this season. She has a big shot, and plays a power forward game. Finally, defender Sophie Jaques is a high risk high reward defender. Her ability to play on both sides of the puck has continued to improve. She's always been a threat from the blueline. Few find shooting lanes and can strike as effectively from the blueline as Jaques. Keeping her defensive game simple in transition, and positionally in her own end will be crucial, but even as a power play specialist, Jaques can impact a game.