Olympic Women's Hockey Preview: Team Canada

Canada has won Olympic gold at the 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 Olympics in women's hockey. It doesn't however mean the Canadians are the favorites in 2026. That title belongs to Team USA after the Americans beat Canada twice at the 2025 World Championships including in the gold medal game, and swept Canada in decided fashion at the 2025 Rivalry Series. That sweep included a record 10 goal performance for USA against Canada.
Canada enters the tournament with a plethora of experience on their roster, which they'll rely heavily on to carry them through the world's biggest tournament.
It almost feels unfair to pin all of Canada's hopes on Marie-Philip Poulin, but when you have a player on your team who scored the game winning goal at the 2010, 2014, and 2022 Olympic Games, it's reasonable to believe anything is possible. Poulin enters as the reigning PWHL MVP, and is widely considered the best player in the world. She's earned her nickname as "Captain Clutch" for coming through in big moments. With Canada facing razor thin margins against a powerhouse American squad, Canada will need Poulin to be at her best. If America has learned anything in past competition, it's to leave Poulin alone, and not stir the pot. Poulin can seemingly transform in a moment's notice to the most fearsome player in the world, and single handedly change the fate of a tournament. Does she have one more trick up her sleeve worthy of her fourth Olympic gold?
As much as Marie-Philip Poulin will be crucial to Canada, Ann-Renee Desbiens must be at her best. She leads the PWHL in goals against average and save percentage and is Canada's best hope for gold. Her 1.15 GAA and .954 save percentage in the PWHL are spectacular, but she's been pedestrian in the last three World Championship gold medal games allowing 16 goals in those three games. She also posted a 5.39 GAA and .830 save percentage in two Rivalry Series performances. Canada needs Ann-Renee Desbiens to be the PWHL version of herself, and help Canada weather the American storm.
Canada has a group of new faces, and some will be looked upon to be difference makers. Daryl Watts is unquestionably one of the most dynamic forwards on the planet sitting among all-time PWHL scoring leaders in her third season in the league. The former Patty Kazmaier winner is a magician with the puck, and Canada will watch for her speed and dynamic skills to emerge and challenge USA. Julia Gosling is another newcomer bringing her heavy game to the Olympics for the first time. Gosling sits among the top ten scorers in the PWHL flourishing after her move to Seattle this season. She has a big shot, and plays a power forward game. Finally, defender Sophie Jaques is a high risk high reward defender. Her ability to play on both sides of the puck has continued to improve. She's always been a threat from the blueline. Few find shooting lanes and can strike as effectively from the blueline as Jaques. Keeping her defensive game simple in transition, and positionally in her own end will be crucial, but even as a power play specialist, Jaques can impact a game.
Forwards: Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Brianne Jenner, Blayre Turnbull, Sarah Fillier, Natalie Spooner, Sarah Nurse, Emma Maltais, Emily Clark, Kristin O'Neill, Julia Gosling, Jennifer Gardiner, Daryl Watts
Defenders: Renata Fast, Erin Ambrose, Ella Shelton, Jocelyne Larocque, Claire Thompson, Sophie Jaques, Kati Tabin.
Goaltenders: Ann-Renee Desbiens, Emerance Maschmeyer, Kayle Osborne.