Olympic Women's Hockey Preview: Team France

It would be a significant achievement for France to finish among the top teams in Group B and earn a spot in the quarterfinals. Germany, Sweden, and Japan are the favorites to advance to the quarterfinals, while France and host Italy will need to upset one of those teams and beat the other to punch their ticket to the semis.
Regardless of where they finish, the tournament is a major milestone for women's hockey in France as it's the first time in history the nation will compete in women's ice hokey at the Olympic Games.
France's hopes largely rest on the shoulders of their veteran core up front in Estelle Duvin, Clara Rozier, Chloe Aurard-Bushee, and Lore Baudrit. This group would manage to give issues to any of the teams in Group B, and will be supported by an up and coming group behind them. Duvin is France's best all-around player, and Aurard-Bushee brings multiple seasons of experience playing with and against the best in the world in the PWHL. It will be a significant step for the group however, as they're all playing in weaker European leagues.
Watching France in recent international competitions, goaltending has been an issue. They should have more consistency with Alice Philbert, who will represent France at only her second international competition at the Olympics. The Quebec, Canada product played five seasons with Concordia and was twice an RSEQ All-Star. After playing men's hockey in France the past two seasons, Philbert has been spectacular in the EWHL this season acclimatizing to life in Italy with the EV Bozen Eagles. She'll need to be close to perfect for France, but is the nation's best netmidner they've fielded in recent years.
It was good timing for France to see Jade Barbirati and Manon le Scodan step into the NCAA this season, and get off to the strong starts they did. Along with Julia Mesplede, and teenager Clemence Boudine, there's skill in this lineup that can help keep France competitive. Manon le Scodan had 26 points in 28 games as a rookie for Clarkson prior to leaving for the Olympics. She could end up being a difference maker for France.
Defending against the top offensive players from other nations will be a challenge for France. Their blueline just doesn't have the skill or experience to compete against the best in this tournament, or even in their group. Gabrielle De Serres and Margot Huot-Marchand are the veterans of the group, but neither have faced top players with De Serres playing senior women's hockey in Canada, and Huot-Marchand playing in Switzerland. France also has a trio of players competing in NCAA and U Sports hockey, but only Lindenwood's Lucie Quartro is playing meaningful minutes.
Forwards: Chloe Aurard-Bushee, Lore Baudrit, Estelle Duvin, Clara Rozier, Jade Barbirati, Manon le Scodan, Julia Mesplede, Clemence Boudine, Elle Duvinse, Hana Galbrun, Margot Huot-Marchand, Emma Nonnenmacher, Anais Peyne-Dingival, Anae Simon.
Defenders: Lea Berger, Gabrielle De Serres, Sophie Leclerc, Marie-Pierre Pelissou, Lucie Quartro, Lea Villiot, Elina Zilliox.
Goaltenders: Alice Philbert, Margaux Mameri, Violette Pianel-Couriaut