Olympic Women's Hockey Preview: Team France

Watching France in recent international competitions, goaltending has been an issue. They should have more consistency with Alice Philbert, who will represent France at only her second international competition at the Olympics. The Quebec, Canada product played five seasons with Concordia and was twice an RSEQ All-Star. After playing men's hockey in France the past two seasons, Philbert has been spectacular in the EWHL this season acclimatizing to life in Italy with the EV Bozen Eagles. She'll need to be close to perfect for France, but is the nation's best netmidner they've fielded in recent years.