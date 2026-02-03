Olympic Women's Hockey Preview: Team Japan

Japan hosted the inaugural women's hockey tournament at the 1998 Olympics in Nagano. It's a distinction that has forever linked the Olympics and women's hockey to Japan. Since then Japan has remained among the top division at the World Championships for the bulk of international history, but they're at risk of seeing that end in the coming years.
It makes the 2026 Olympic even more important for Japan who has a talented group of young players making their Olympic debuts. The remaining issue for Japan is that the nation does not send many players abroad for NCAA or professional hockey, keeping the bulk of their development domestic in Japan's women's league.
Akane Shiga is a skilled forward who is the only Japanese player to compete in the PWHL to date. She's been stellar in the SDHL Luleå including coming back from a serious leg injury suffered last year the World Championships. Along with sister Aoi Shiga, Akane Shiga will be expected to step into a key role for Japan at this tournament. She's their best player and will need to find a way to elevate her game. To date Shiga has 34 points in 34 games this season in Sweden.
In the past it's been Japan's more experienced players like Shiga, Mei Miuri, Rui Ukita, and Haruka Toko that have kept this program competitive, but Japan's made a noticeable youth movement recently. At the 2026 Olympics, they'll bring teenagers Nana Akimoto, Kohane Sato, Umeka Odaira, and Ai Tada, and a group of 21-year-old players in Riko Kawaguchi, Makoto Ito, Rio Noro, and Riri Noro. Umeka Odaira is the most skilled young player climbing the ranks in Japan and could slide into a top six role given her skills.
Japan's national team will not have a physical edge on any team. They may have better worth ethic and speed, but size is not in their favour. Japan has only two players standing 5-foot-7 in Ito and Ukita. Germany and Sweden in Group B average 5-foot-7. Japan conversely has an average height of only 5-foot-3, which puts them at a distinct disadvantage in many circumstances, but primarily, in the physicality charts. When it comes to puck battles, Japan will need to rely on speed and positioning, and hope their physical conditioning pays off because when it comes to reach and size, this team is at a significant disadvantage giving up approximately 4 inches on average to the rest of the field.
Forwards: Akane Shiga, Haruka Toko, Rio Noro, Riri Noro, Ai Tada, Umeka Odaira, Suzuka Maeda, Mei Miura, Remi Koyama, Yumeka Wajima, Makoto Ito.
Defenders: Aoi Shiga Ayaka Hitosato, Nana Akimoto, Kohane Sato, Shiori Yamashita, Kanami Seki, Shiori Koike, Akane Hosoyamada.
