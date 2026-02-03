Olympic Women's Hockey Preview: Team Japan

Japan's national team will not have a physical edge on any team. They may have better worth ethic and speed, but size is not in their favour. Japan has only two players standing 5-foot-7 in Ito and Ukita. Germany and Sweden in Group B average 5-foot-7. Japan conversely has an average height of only 5-foot-3, which puts them at a distinct disadvantage in many circumstances, but primarily, in the physicality charts. When it comes to puck battles, Japan will need to rely on speed and positioning, and hope their physical conditioning pays off because when it comes to reach and size, this team is at a significant disadvantage giving up approximately 4 inches on average to the rest of the field.