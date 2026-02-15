Olympic Women’s Hockey Semifinalists Have One Thing In Common: Competitive Pro Leagues

Czechia only this season made their first significant investment in women’s hockey adding the nation’s first ever girls hockey league. They launched their Future Olympians U-16 league, which will in time begin to pay dividends. The biggest issue for women and girls in Czechia, much like other nations attempting to compete at the Olympics outside the four remaining teams, is that there is no competitive domestic league in Czechia for women. Their top women’s teams would not be able to compete against U-18 ‘AA’ girls teams in Canada. For women in Czechia, there is an abrupt end to developmental options outside of the select few lucky enough to be identified for their U-16 and U-18 national programs. More often as we’re seeing, for Czech players who want to pursue a career in women’s hockey, they're being forced to leave for North America to play for youth clubs. At times however, many of these young players are signing on to expensive ‘academy’ programs that are looking to make money without providing the promised outcomes.