On The International Stage, Sweden's Women's Hockey Hopes Are Only Getting Better

Goaltenders Felicia Frank (Quinnipiac) and Lisa Jonsson (Northastern) have been spectacular for their teams, and look like potential starters for Sweden in the future. Sweden has 20 skaters in the NCAA right now as well, with non-national team members topped by Julia Perjus, who has scored more than a point per game this season with Mercyhurst and rookie defender Maja Ålenius.