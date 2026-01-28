One Burning Question For Every Women's Hockey Nation At The Olympics

In 2022 and 2023, Czechia appeared to be a nation on a meteoric rise. When they added Kristýna Kaltounková to the roster last year, and watched the evolution of a group of college players, expectations climbed again. The problem for Czechia is that they're a team playing without structure. They're a motivated group, one filled with confidence instilled by head coach Carla MacLeod, but confidence may have taken this team as far as it can go. The team has more PWHL players than any nation outside USA and Canada, and should be in the bronze medal conversation every year. In the last year, Czechia's growth has not resulted in medals. Have they hit a wall, or will they win their first ever Olympic medal in women's hockey? According to recent comments from Kaltounková, she's tired of hearing people discuss women's hockey as a two-nation tournament, and believes others, including Czechia are ready to challenge for more than bronze.