Opinion: Empty Seats At Denmark’s 2026 Women’s Worlds Are A Bad Look For Women’s Hockey

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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JIHF
Nov 15, 2026 1:01 PMPublished Nov 15, 2026 1:01 PM
Through 25 games, the Women’s Worlds averaged just 675 fans in Denmark. Pat Laprade looks at why Herning and Esbjerg struggled to draw, what role promotion may have played and why Copenhagen would have been a better host.
In my latest column, I touched on the empty seats at the Women’s World Hockey Championship in Denmark. What troubled me was how sharply attendance had dropped after three straight editions of growth.
The Women’s Worlds averaged 1,915 fans per game in Brampton in 2023, 2,349 in Utica in 2024 and 4,218 in České Budějovice in 2025. In February, the women’s hockey tournament at the Milano Cortina Olympics drew an average of 5,647 fans per game, a record for a women’s Olympic hockey tournament outside North America.
Through 25 games, this year’s Women’s Worlds has averaged 675 spectators per game, down slightly from 696 in 2022, when Herning also co-hosted the tournament.
The small change in the overall average masks two very different trends. Denmark’s games have averaged 1,370 spectators, up 33 per cent from 1,032 in 2022. Monday’s game against Canada drew 1,807 fans, setting a home attendance record for the Danish women’s national team, according to the Danish Ice Hockey Union.
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Games without Denmark, meanwhile, have averaged just 501 spectators, down 22 per cent from 646 in 2022.
My first question was why the Women’s Worlds had gone to Denmark. After my column came out, a reader who lives there suggested I ask a more specific question.
Why Herning and Esbjerg?
So I started digging.
Copenhagen Would Have Been a Better Host
Three of the five teams in the Kvindeligaen, Denmark’s top women’s league, are currently based in Copenhagen or its suburbs. Historically speaking, clubs from the Copenhagen area account for 34 of the league’s 35 championships.
Although Herning and Esbjerg both have teams in Denmark’s top men’s league, the nearest top-tier women’s team to Herning is in Silkeborg, about a 30-minute drive away.
That’s why I’d start with geography when looking at the empty seats. Hosting the tournament in Copenhagen would have put it in Denmark’s largest population centre and closer to more of the clubs, players and families already invested in the women’s game. It would also have made it easier for fans to come from Sweden, particularly from Malmö, which has had a women’s team in the NDHL for nearly 20 years.
Odense, with its own top-tier women’s team and a shorter trip from Copenhagen, would have been another option.
Why Herning Then?
The decision to choose Herning and Esbjerg
was taken by the Danish Ice Hockey Union and there was an obvious case for Herning as an international hockey venue.
Herning reported 192,321 admissions across 30 games at the 2025 Men’s Worlds, an average of 6,411 per game. By that measure, the tournament was a major success.
This year, the decision hinged on a different question. Where were the fans for the Women’s Worlds most likely to come from?
How much was invested in bringing people in?
Once Herning and Esbjerg were chosen, promoting the tournament beyond the host cities became even more important. Organizers had to reach fans elsewhere in Denmark and give them a reason to make the trip.
Yet, I’m told advertising was limited in both host cities and even harder to come by elsewhere in Denmark.
How much organizers spent on promotion remains unclear, but there is an estimate of what it could cost Herning to host its share of the tournament.
According to the Danish outlet Journalista, Herning’s bill for hosting 17 of the tournament’s 29 games could reach 4 million Danish kroner, or about C$843,000. If Esbjerg spent the same amount per game on the remaining 12, the two cities’ combined bill would come to about C$1.44 million, a fraction of what host cities spent on previous editions.
Available figures put hosting costs at about C$3 million in Brampton and US$4 million in Utica. In České Budějovice, the reported tournament budget was about C$8.39 million.
Herning’s own figures offer another comparison. The city budgeted C$2.06 million for its 30 games at the 2025 Men’s Worlds, or about C$68,667 per game, roughly C$19,000 more per game than the estimated C$49,588 for Herning’s share of this year’s Women’s Worlds.
Yet the difference at the gate was much larger. Herning averaged 6,411 spectators per game at the Men’s Worlds, nearly 10 times the 675 per game across both venues at this year’s Women’s Worlds.
A bigger budget may have given organizers more room to advertise, though the spending figures alone can only explain so much about the gap in attendance.
What Else Might Have Kept Fans Away?
Beyond the choice of host cities, the schedule may have made some games a tougher sell.
Denmark played all four of its preliminary-round games at 7 p.m. Canada, meanwhile, faced Finland at 3 p.m. on a Wednesday and Czechia in a quarter-final at 3 p.m. on a Friday. Both games started while many potential spectators were still at work.
Readers of Hockeymagasinet pointed to another possible factor: the gap between Canada and the United States and the rest of the field. Yet, that same gap existed in Brampton, Utica and České Budějovice, where crowds were larger.
Another factor to consider is the popularity of women’s hockey in Denmark. The IIHF lists 594 registered female players in the country, including 459 seniors and 135 youth players. That puts Denmark 11th in Europe by registration figures.
But it also puts Denmark ahead of Czechia, where last year’s Women’s Worlds drew more than 4,200 fans per game.
The trip from Copenhagen, along with hotel availability and rates in the host cities, may also have affected turnout. Accounts differ, though, on how much these factors mattered.
At the end of the day, the size of the player base, the gap between teams and the timing of games can all help explain turnout. However, each tells us only so much about who will buy a ticket.
A Bad Look for Women’s Hockey
The more I dug into it, the more I came back to the choice of host cities. To me, the biggest mistake was staging the tournament away from the part of Denmark where women’s hockey has its deepest roots. I believe the IIHF and national hockey federations should give more weight to where the women’s game already has an audience when choosing host countries and cities.
Québec City should be a different story next year. Its two PWHL Takeover Tour games drew an average of 16,442 fans at the Videotron Centre. The Titans du Cégep Limoilou are a fixture in women’s CEGEP hockey, and the newly formed Université Laval Rouge et Or are already drawing the biggest crowds in the RSEQ.
Looking ahead to 2028, Switzerland has plenty of options. Let’s hope the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation chooses a host city where the women’s game already has an audience.
This year, the contrast is hard to miss.
Just months after Olympic women’s hockey set an attendance record outside North America, and at a time when the PWHL has shown what a packed arena for women’s hockey can look and sound like, viewers tuning in to the Women’s Worlds are seeing rows of empty seats.
That’s a missed opportunity for the tournament that should be the international game’s biggest showcase.
It’s also a bad look for women’s hockey. Plain and simple.
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